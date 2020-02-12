<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jigawa golden stars player Pascal Eke has stated that his side’s rescheduled NPFL match day 7 fixture against Rangers is one that they are determined to stop the home side and build on the good form that saw them beat Nasarawa united and Lobi stars when they clash today against Rangers in Enugu.





Eke speaking with newsmen said the team spirit within the Jigawa stars team is high and believes they will pick a positive result at the end of the game as they also bid to move out of the relegation zone on the league table.

“Our previous matches against Lobi stars and against Nasarawa united, the team did well and I know the team spirit is very high, so we going to Rangers we know by his grace we’ll pick point there now because the team spirit is very high and I trust my team and my teammates as well.”