Sadiq Umar was on target for Partizan Belgrade in their 2 – 1 victory over Backa Backa Palanka in Monday’s Serbian pro league game.

After a goalless first half, the Nigerian forward put his side ahead in the 50th minutes when he scored from close range.

Partizan Belgrade were lucky to double their lead in the 62nd minutes, and it was Backa Backa Palanka defender Dimitrije Tomovic who diverted a cross into his own net.





Backa Backa Palanka reduced the deficit with 18 minutes left when Krsta Djordjevic slotted a low drive into the bottom corner to make it 2 – 1.

Sodiq and his teammates however held on for the maximum points and also for their seventh win of the season from nine matches.

Umar Sodiq who scored 12 goals in the league last season also has 2 assists this season.