Parma have denied allegations that the result of their final Serie B match of the season was fixed to allow them to secure promotion.

The Italian side beat Spezia 2-0 to secure second place in the table and a return to Serie A. It is their third promotion in as many seasons following their relegation from the top flight due to bankruptcy.

However, reports in Italy state an investigation has been opened into the match, and Parma confirmed that two of their players – Emanuele Calaio and Fabio Ceravolo – went to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Rome on Friday.

The duo were asked to account for two text messages that were sent to former team-mates of theirs that are now playing for Spezia.

A Parma statement said: “The texts do not contain any kind of irregularity or malice, as already clarified by our members and as we are sure will also be ascertained by the bodies in charge.

“Parma wants to reassure its fans with strength and maximum confidence that this investigation will further certify how the third consecutive promotion – like the two previous ones – was nothing but a fantastic achievement achieved thanks to the work, sacrifice and exemplary correctness of the company and its members.”