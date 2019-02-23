



Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is pleased with the partnership developing between Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

The Ligue 1 giants have managed to maintain their form despite being without injured duo Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

PSG has won five straight games in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one ahead of hosting Nimes on Saturday.

Tuchel is satisfied with how his side is functioning without their two star forwards, particularly Mbappe’s combination with Di Maria.

“He (Di Maria) is playing as a second striker with Kylian, which is great because he has the qualities alongside Kylian to be the finisher. I really like that,” he told a news conference.

“Those are the best players to score goals. Not for the build-up but for the finish.

“Angel and Kylian have the qualities for, they have composure and are hungry for goals. They have the technical abilities under pressure. That’s great.”

PSG is 14 points clear atop Ligue 1 and have played two fewer games than second-placed Lille.