<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain held talks on Tuesday to discuss Neymar’s prospective return to Camp Nou.

According to ESPN FC, PSG were “unhappy” with the meeting, with the clubs some way apart in their valuation of the player.

The French champions paid a world record €222m fee for Neymar just two years ago. Understandably, they are looking to recoup most of that fee in any potential deal this summer.

The report claims Barcelona are looking to include Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitić in any deal but, so far, have only offered PSG €80m in addition to the two players.

PSG, meanwhile, want a sum of around €120m, Coutinho, and right-back Neson Semedo.

Barcelona paid €142m for Coutinho just 19 months ago but the Brazilian has failed to live up to expectations at Camp Nou.

The next meeting between the clubs is set to take place on Thursday, the report adds, when Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu and PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi will both attend Uefa’s European Club Association.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will also be there and could use the occasion to enter talks himself.