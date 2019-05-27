<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly contacted José Mourinho over replacing Thomas Tuchel this summer.

However when the Portguese tactician wanted assurances that he would be given ultimate power over the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the Ligue 1 champions never got back in touch.

That’s according to a remarkable story on Canal Plus on Sunday which claims that PSG were looking for a potential successor to Tuchel should he decide to walk away after one season.

Their report indicates that Mourinho was willing to join the Parc des Princes outfit, but wanted the club to give him a guarantee that he could run the squad as he sees fit.

There have been strong suggestions for years now that the players in Paris wield the power, with Neymar essentially choosing his own physio and schedule after a foot injury earlier in the year.

Mourinho did not want to have a repeat of his feud with Paul Pogba at Manchester United, but when pressing PSG over his ground rules for taking over, the Qatari owners quickly moved on.

As it was, Tuchel decided to renew his contact at PSG and will now stay until 2021.