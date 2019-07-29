<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Although the season is quickly approaching, there is still uncertainly between the posts at Paris Saint-Germain.

While the number one position appears to belong to Alphonse Areola, his back-up remains up in the air.

Gianluigi Buffon departed the club after one year, while Kevin Trapp returned following a loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, the German could still move on this summer and PSG are preparing for that scenario.

RMC Sport report that they have identified Martin Dúbravka of Newcastle United as their main goalkeeping target.

The French champions are likely to swoop for the 30-year-old if Trapp moves on this summer, which appears a realistic possibility.

Trapp has shown no indication of being willing to warm the bench in Paris, leading to PSG considering a move for Dúbravka.

The Slovakian has been an impressive performer in Tyneside since his arrival from Sparta Prague.

But that move will only hinge on whether or not Trapp stays put at the Parc des Princes or pushes for a move elsewhere in search of playing time.