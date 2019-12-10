<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is reportedly being lined up as a replacement for wantaway Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

France Football claims Senegal ace Mane, 27, has been identified by the French champs as their next big-name signing should Neymar complete a move back to Barcelona in 2020.

Mane has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season after scoring nine times in 15 games.

He bagged 26 goals in all competitions last term to help Liverpool lift the Champions League.

And Mane’s efforts were recently recognised with a fourth-place finish in the Ballon d’Or.

Real Madrid are believed to be keeping tabs on the former Southampton ace, who claimed in October that he wants to stay at Anfield “forever.”

However, PSG could be set to tempt Mane into a Liverpool exit should Neymar return to Spain.

The Brazilian is said to be urging a £153million back to the Nou Camp, having left Barca in a world-record £198m move in 2017.

Neymar has failed to settle in Paris, and boss Thomas Tuchel is said to have admitted that the samba star is “too provocative” and “not easy to manage.”

The PSG board are now believed to have earmarked Mane as their next top signing, having targeted Juventus’ Paulo Dybala in the last transfer window.

They are said to be especially impressed by Mane’s mentality and attitude, which are polar opposites of Neymar’s.

Liverpool are sure to be against selling Mane though, with the forward amongst Klopp’s most important players.

Indeed, the German tactician admits he made a mistake not signing Mane during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

The ace was looking a great prospect during his time at RB Salzburg and was strongly linked with a move to Dortmund in 2014.

But Klopp pulled the plug on a move and Mane ended up at Southampton instead, where he spent two years before joining Liverpool in 2016.

Klopp admitted: “It was simply a wrong evaluation of my side. I thought at that time it was a lot of pressure on Dortmund and this transfer had to be right.

“It is not the only wrong decision I have made, this one I could correct some years later.”