



French champions Paris Saint Germain have reportedly tabled a fee of £20 million for Nigeria international, Henry Onyekuru, who is also being monitored by Borussia Dortmund and Olympic Marseille.

According to Teamtalk, Italian Seria A side, Napoli and Monaco are equally interested in the Galatasaray of Turkey forward who has chalked up 11 goals this season with the latest, a brace from Monday’s night league match against Antalyaspor which they won 5-0.

Onyekuru has emerged as one of the highly rated young players in Europe since joining Galatasaray on loan from Everton this season which has prompted PSG to make a move for the 21-year-old.

PSG see the Nigerian as one who can add bite to the attack.

However, it remains to be seen if Onyekuru would be interested in moving over to France or return to England at the end of the season which is still subject to him obtaining a work permit.

The 21-year-old joined Everton from Belgian club Eupen for £7million in 2017, but work permit issues prevented him from making his premier league debut and as a result of the delay he had to be loaned back to Anderlecht.