



Paris Saint-Germain outcast Adrien Rabiot has been suspended until the end of the month for a reported outing to a nightclub after last week’s Champions League loss to Manchester United.

The French international midfielder is in open dispute with PSG and has not played since mid-December after failing to agree a new contract.

According to French sports newspaper L’Equipe, Rabiot was punished for a nightclub visit after PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by United.

But also for ‘liking’ a video posted on social media by former Man United player Patrice Evra celebrating the win in the stands at the Parc des Princes.

“Adrien Rabiot has received a letter suspending him,” a source told AFP.

“I find unacceptable the attitude and lack of professionalism of a player like Adrien Rabiot towards the club, his teammates and the fans,” PSG sporting director Antero Henrique said on RMC Sport, referring to the night out.

“Remember up to June 30, 2019, he is part of our squad.”

Rabiot told Infosport on Thursday that it wasn’t him “who had chosen this situation. It’s not a choice that I’ve made”.

He added: “I’m available, everything’s fine, I’m in great shape. If I could play…. but the (club) management have decided otherwise.”

Asked by Infosport for his feelings after PSG’s latest European failure Rabiot said that it had made him feel “bad”.

“I’m still a player at the club despite what they can say. I’m still under contract. I’m behind my teammates, of course it was disappointing.”

Relations between Rabiot, who has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona, and PSG have broken down, with the club ordering him to train with the reserves.

In January he appealed to the French League’s legal committee, claiming that PSG’s decision to banish him goes against the “professional footballer’s charter”, with the league finding in his favour.