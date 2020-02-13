<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe’s next destination has been revealed despite interest from Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester City

Mbappe is regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona keen on signing him in recent season.





The 21-year-old star has shown great form in the past few seasons that has attracted the interest of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, it seems Mbappe has a preference with Inda claiming the striker’s father has made it clear to Barcelona he only has eyes for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid has signified interest in signing the youngster during his time at AS Monaco but he decided against Los Blancos’ wish and signed for Paris Saint-Germain.