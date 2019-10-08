<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazil international defender Marquinhos has welcomed the choice of Nigeria for a friendly which he has based to their physical attributes.

He said based on these the five time world champions were condemned to beat their Africa opponents even though it is a friendly.

”I know a lot and know their qualities. Senegal is runner-up of the Africa Cup, a very intense, difficult team.

”We have to make a big game, impose our rhythm. They are very intense opponents, aggressive, with physical imposition and technical game too.

”We see great players playing in the major European Leagues, many of them in France”.

Nigeria tackle Brazil on October 13 in Singapore three days after the Teranga Lions of Senegal would have played the South America side at the same venue.

The Brazil national team held their first training session in Singapore on Monday ahead of their friendlies against Senegal (Oct 10) and Nigeria (Oct 13).