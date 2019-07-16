<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of defender Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund.

The news was confirmed by the club on Tuesday evening, with Diallo signing a five-year deal.

PSG have paid a fee of €32m to secure his services until 2024.

Diallo starred at the Westfalenstadion for just one season, arriving from Mainz in the summer of 2018.

“”It is a great honour to be involved with such a prestigious club as Paris Saint-Germain,” Diallo told the club’s official website.

“I have always said that the Parisian project was very attractive. Joining the capital club today is another important step in my career.

“I am committed to giving my all for my new club and look forward to bringing my qualities and desire to this team renowned for its high quality and high ambitions.”

The 23-year-old has been capped frequently at underage level by France but never for the senior side.