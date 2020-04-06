<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Paris Saint-Germain is prepared to rival Barcelona for Chelsea midfielder Willian at the end of the on-going season.

Willian will be out of contract at the end of the season and Chelsea is not willing to meet his demands in terms of a new deal.

Willian wants a three-year deal at the Stamford Bridge and the Chelsea board is only willing to offer a two-year contract considering his age.

Barcelona has been credited with interest from Willian in the past and the Brazilian midfielder is keen on playing football at the top level if he quit Chelsea.





Ligue 1 Champions are also interested in the 31-year-old midfielder considering his versatility and his style of game will suit what manager Thomas Tuchel wants in the team.

Barcelona might have an edge because the involvement of agent Kia Joorabchian could facilitate a move to Barcelona, with Philippe Coutinho moving in the opposite direction.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are monitoring Willian’s situation closely for a possible deal at the end of the season.