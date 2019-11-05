<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain is set to offer Kylian Mbappe a huge deal to fend off Real Madrid from signing him in the next summer, according to report.

Real Madrid has made the signing of Mbappe a priority next summer and the Los Blancos directors has set aside €300 million for his signature and if other clubs are interested in signing the French star his value could rise to €400 million, the former AS Monaco star wants to leave the French capital and his transfer could be the richest in the history of football.

Paris Saint-Germain is aware of the threat from other European clubs and they need to make Mbappe comfortable at the club.

The Le Parisien article confirms that PSG has offered Mbappé an impressive new contract that is on par with his teammate Neymar, who according to Goal, makes €700,000 a week or €36.8 million a year.

Mbappe wants a team that can win the Champions League and consistently having world-class players around him a requirement Real Madrid is known for.

Mbappé may have an unbelievable contract offer in front of him at PSG but if the Ligue 1 Champions fail to win the Champions League this season no amount of money will keep him in Paris.