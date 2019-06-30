<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly not prepared to sell Neymar in this summer’s transfer window.

The 27-year-old is said to have told PSG that he wants to leave ahead of the 2019-20 campaign with Barcelona strongly linked with a swoop for the Brazil international.

However, according to Telefoot, the French champions are not prepared to allow the attacker to depart this summer and will outright refuse to sell him back to Barca or indeed anywhere else.

Neymar, who was ruled out of Brazil’s Copa America campaign with an ankle injury, has scored 51 goals in 58 appearances for PSG since arriving from Barca in the summer of 2017.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that the former Santos youngster would threaten to walk out on PSG unless he is allowed a Camp Nou return.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are said to have cooled their interest in Neymar as they want to sign Kylian Mbappe instead.