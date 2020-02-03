<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paris Saint-Germain held a clear the air meeting on Sunday night to try and resolve the simmering tension between Kylian Mbappé and Thomas Tuchel.

Star attacker Mbappé and manager Tuchel were at odds again on Saturday after the former was substituted in the 68th minute of the 5-0 win over Montpellier.

According to Le Parisien, sporting director Leonardo also attended the meeting, which was said to be “relaxed and cordial”.

However, the newspaper also reports that the relationship between player and manager could already be beyond repair.

Mbappé is said to be frustrated by the mixed messages he is receiving.





He says the club tell him see the 21-year-old as the key figure in building a dynasty.

But Tuchel consistently replaces him in games, with other players routinely lasting the full 90 minutes.

All the while, Real Madrid are waiting in the long grass to take advantage of any irreconcilable differences.

Real president Florentino Pérez has never hidden his desire to bring the France international to the Bernabeu.

Mbappé’s contract at PSG expires in 2022, and the Spanish giants are keen to engineer a deal before he agrees any extension that would keep him longer in the French capital.