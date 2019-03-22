



Paris Saint-Germain have questioned the veracity of claims that fans were caught with drugs and weapons ahead of the Women’s Champions League clash against Chelsea.

The Metropolitan Police said “Weapons, including knives and knuckledusters, were recovered along with class A drugs,” from a coach carrying supporters to the game on Thursday.

“One man from the coach was arrested for possession of class A drugs and the remaining passengers were escorted from the area by police,” the Met added in a statement to the BBC.

Around 50 PSG supporters were reportedly denied entry to the quarter-final first-leg match at Kingsmeadow, which finished 2-0 to the home side, while there were also claims part of the stadium and some London stations were vandalised.

However, PSG issued a statement on Friday insisting English police had not provided them any evidence to support the allegations made against their fans.

“We repeat that the local authorities have not provided any evidence of wrongdoing, at least no fact of such gravity that would justify such a ban from attending a match,” the club said.

“All of our supporters were searched, and if any of these searches or facts had been under criminal law, we can imagine the supporters concerned would not have been able to leave British territory without being disturbed.

“Surprisingly, we note that Chelsea, on the morning of the match, did not want our supporters’ presence, arguing alleged damage to the stadium which, according to local testimonies, was prior to the arrival of our fans in London.

“We express our fullest support to fans of Paris Saint-Germain who, in the middle of the week, had arranged their schedule to come and support our women’s team and we’re counting on their fervour during the return match next Wednesday in Paris.”