



Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Kylian Mbappé suffered a sprained ankle during Friday’s Coupe de France final.

Mbappé left the field in tears following a horror tackle from Loïc Perrin which earned the Saint-Étienne defender a red card.

And a statement released via PSG’s official website on Saturday described the injury as a “Sprain of the right ankle with significant lesion of the external lateral compartment to be reassessed within 72 hours from a clinical and imaging point of view.”





PSG boss Thomas Tuchel admitted he was “worried” about the injury in his post-match press conference and the 21-year-old forward is likely to be a doubt for next week’s Coupe de la Ligue final meeting with Lyon, and possibly even next month’s Champions League clash with Atalanta.

PSG also confirmed Thilo Kehrer will be sidelined for four to five days with a hip injury.

But in better news, Juan Bernat and Abdou Diallo will both return to training on Monday.