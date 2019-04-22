<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain celebrated winning Ligue 1 by beating Monaco on a day of tributes to Notre Dame cathedral.

PSG’s eighth crown was confirmed earlier when second-placed Lille were held to a goalless draw at Toulouse.

Mbappe then produced a great display to see off the 2016-17 champions.

PSG’s players wore shirts with their names replaced by ‘Notre Dame’ in a game where forward Neymar played for the first time since January.

The Brazilian, who cost PSG 222m euros (£200m) in 2017, recently recovered from another metatarsal injury and came on after the break.

But his return was overshadowed by former Monaco forward Mbappe’s superb hat-trick. Mbappe’s first came in the 15th minute when he produced a great poked finish following a swift counter-attack involving Moussa Diaby.

His second was another carefully placed strike from Dani Alves’ through ball and the Brazilian also set him up for the third, which was a close-range finish. The France international is now the youngest player to score 30 goals in a single Ligue 1 season.

Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin fired in a consolation effort for struggling Monaco 10 minutes from time.

PSG have now won the title six times in the past seven seasons, and the Parisians could win the domestic double when they face Stade Rennais in the French Cup final next Saturday.