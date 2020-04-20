<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





PSG will offer Brazilian star Neymar Junior to extend its contract until 2025 and an annual token of 38 million euros.

Paris Saint Germain is aware of Neymar’s desire to return to Camp Nou, but also the Parisian leaders know that if they can outperform Barça right now it is in economic capacity.

At the top of the PSG they still do not support transferring Neymar to Barça and for that reason, they will offer him a millionaire renewal to try to keep him in the Parc des Princes.

According to information advanced by transfer guru Nicolo Schira, Leonardo will give Neymar a renewal proposal until 2025 and with a record of 38 million per season, a figure that Barca cannot reach.





With this offer, PSG intends to take advantage of the economic weakness of its competitors, due to the current crisis, to convince Neymar with a checkbook and ensure its continuity in Paris. The Brazilian arrived in 2017 and his current contract expires in 2022.

If Neymar agreed to sign the renewal, it would automatically cancel the possibility of using FIFA to force its exit for more than three seasons without having renewed the initial contract.

Barca maintains the intention of trying to sign Neymar, although the current economic situation makes his return to Camp Nou seem to be increasingly unlikely. Only if PSG accepted a multi-player barter the operation would be possible, but the Parisians do not seem willing to negotiate with Barça.