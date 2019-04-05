<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing to offer David de Gea a £400,000-a-week contract in a bid to convince the Spaniard to join the club from Manchester United.

De Gea will see his contract with the Red Devils expire at the end of next season.

The two parties have been locked in talks for some time, but it is understood that the goalkeeper’s wage demands are proving problematic.

United will reportedly refuse to sell De Gea this summer, although it has been claimed that Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG are all monitoring developments.

According to reports in the UK, PSG are prepared to offer the 28-year-old a contract worth £400,000 a week in order to make the move to the French capital at the end of the 2019-2020 campaign.

De Gea has made more than 350 appearances for the 20-time English champions since arriving from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011.