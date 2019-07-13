<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Manchester City winger Leroy Sane as potential replacements for Barcelona transfer target Neymar.

The 27-year-old Brazilian forward is rumoured to regret his world-record-breaking £198 million moves to Parc des Princes in 2017, and he has had a difficult time in the French capital, with injuries and off-the-field incidents at times casting a cloud over his time at the club.

Neymar has refused to return the first week of Paris Saint-Germain pre-season training as he tries to force through a move back to Barcelona but the Parisians sporting director Leonardo has opened the door for former Santos star to leave this summer if the right amount is offered.

Spanish outlet Sport claims that the Ligue 1 Champions have include Sane in their shortlist of names who they would like to sign in case Brazil international departure Parc des Princes for Camp Nou.

The 23-year-old Germany forward winger has been linked with a move away from Manchester City this summer after still failing to agree on a new deal to remain at the Etihad Stadium with Bayern Munich shown strong interest but Pep Guardiola side have been told Bundesliga champions that they will need to pay £90m to get him.

Sane still managed 47 appearances in all competitions last season for Premier League back-to-back winner, netting 16 goals.