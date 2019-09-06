<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain has issued warning to Barcelona about Real Madrid’s target, according to report.

Real Madrid missed out of on the deal to sign Neymar and they are willing to try their luck on the Brazilian teammate Kylin Mbappe next summer, according to report in Spanish publication Sport.

During the negotiation with Barcelona for Neymar, the future of Mbappe was also discussed and the Ligue 1 Champions made it clear that Real Madrid is in a better position to land the World Cup winner.

Mbappe has been sensational for the Ligue 1 outfit, he has two goals already in the current campaign for PSG, averaging a goal in every game for the Ligue 1 Champions.

Barcelona will make another attempt to sign Neymar in the next summer and the Brazilian attacker is also interested in a return to La Liga to start from where he stopped three seasons ago at the Camp Nou.