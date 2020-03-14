<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a move for Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez, according to Calciomercato.

The Ligue 1 league leaders are believed to be lining up a transfer for the Algerian international in the summer as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappé.

There are doubts over whether Mbappé will remain at Parc des Princes after this season and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel will look to Mahrez to fill that gap after his impressive season at the Etihad.





The 29-year-old has scored nine goals and produced 14 assists in 37 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s team during this campaign.

This has helped Manchester City to lift the Carabao Cup as well as reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and have one foot in the last-eight of the Champions League after a 2-1 first leg win over Real Madrid.

However, PSG believe they can convince Mahrez to move to the French capital due to City being banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons.

Mahrez is contracted to the club until 2023.