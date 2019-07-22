<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Kylian Mbappé a new contract which would make him the club’s highest paid player.

That’s according to Spanish outlet El Pais, who report that PSG will offer Mbappé a highly lucrative new five-year deal amid rumours linking him with a move to Manchester City.

Last week, reports in Spain claimed the 20-year-old is eager to work with City boss Pep Guardiola in the future.

The World Cup winner is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2022 but is reportedly willing to stay in the Spanish capital for one more season before assessing his options in the summer of 2020.

However, with Neymar likely to leave PSG this summer, the Ligue 1 champions are seemingly ready to plough all their resources into making sure Mbappé sticks around.

Neymar currently earns approximately €30m-per-year and with those wages removed from their bill, they will reportedly offer Mbappé a new deal worth a staggering €50m-per-year.

The French forward has been a revelation since he burst onto the scene at Monaco in the 2016/17 season.

He joined PSG in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth a reported €135m and has so far scored 60 goals in 87 appearances for the club.