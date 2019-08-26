Kylian Mbappé is in a race to be fit for Paris Saint-Germain’s opening Champions League game of the season.
The Frenchman pulled up with a hamstring issue as the Ligue 1 champions beat Strasbourg on Sunday.
According to Le Parisien, the forward has suffered a tear and will miss the next three weeks at least.
The report claims Mbappé underwent a scan on Monday morning, with the results confirming PSG’s fears.
If Mbappé is out for a month, he will be out of PSG’s opening Champions League match of the season – set to take place on 17/18 September – and a top of the table clash with Lyon on 22 September.
