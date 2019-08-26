<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kylian Mbappé is in a race to be fit for Paris Saint-Germain’s opening Champions League game of the season.

The Frenchman pulled up with a hamstring issue as the Ligue 1 champions beat Strasbourg on Sunday.

According to Le Parisien, the forward has suffered a tear and will miss the next three weeks at least.

The report claims Mbappé underwent a scan on Monday morning, with the results confirming PSG’s fears.

If Mbappé is out for a month, he will be out of PSG’s opening Champions League match of the season – set to take place on 17/18 September – and a top of the table clash with Lyon on 22 September.