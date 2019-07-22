<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain want Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale as they aim to force Los Blancos into a deal that would see offer the Welshman and cash for Neymar.

The Ligue 1 Champions has reportedly approach Real Madrid directors with a swap deal proposal for Neymar and Bale.

The future of both Neymar and Gareth Bale look increasing uncertain in their respective clubs, Bale’s case is even worse he has no good relationship with his manager Zinedine Zidane and he is not wanted by the manager.

Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to leave the club and the Ligue 1 Champions are not ready to stand on his way if they receive the right offer.

Barcelona is heavily linked with a move for Neymar but they are struggling to meet his valuation following the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for £107m earlier this month.

Real Madrid is also credited with a move for the former Barcelona star but PSG is interested in a swap deal with Bale.

Chinese club Beijing Guoan is also in the race to sign Bale and they are prepared to match his weekly wage if not better it, but Bale would prefer to maintain playing at the highest level in Europe.

Bale could, therefore, be open to joining PSG, who reportedly saw a similar proposal rejected by Manchester United with Paul Pogba moving in the opposite direction.