Paris Saint-Germain want Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas as a replacement for veteran showstopper Gianluigi Buffon who left the Parc des Prince, this summer.

The Ligue 1 Champions are keen on signing the Costa Rican goalkeeper who is tipped to leave Real Madrid this summer after he has been told that he is not in the teams plan for the coming season.

MARCA have learnt that discussions have already begun and that things are moving nicely towards finding an agreement.

Navas, 32, will vie for the first team action with Alphonse Areola for the No.1 spot but the Real Madrid keeper is confident that he will have enough playing time at the Parc des Prince while PSG will value his experience.

All parties expect a move to be easily struck up, with Madrid expected to accommodate his departure as a goodwill gesture.

The agreement to sign Navas could be reached soon as the Costa Rican could be heading to another capital club.