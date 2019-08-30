<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a late move for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen as a potential replacement for Neymar, according to reports in France.

The Danish international’s future at the club is uncertain having entered the final year of his contract in North London, with the 27-year-old having shown no indication he is willing to extend his current deal.

Eriksen has started just one of Spurs‘ opening three league fixtures, having admitted earlier this summer he was interested in a new challenge after six seasons at the club.

Real Madrid and Juventus had been linked with a move for the midfielder, while Manchester United showed tentative interest through the summer, though Le Parisien are now reporting that French champions PSG are considering a move for Eriksen as they prepare for the departure of Brazil star Neymar.

PSG are currently negotiating with Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid regarding a mega-money deal for Neymar, who joined the club in a world-record £198m deal two years ago.

Neymar’s former club, Barcelona, are the favourites to secure a deal for the 27-year-old with reports suggesting a deal has been agreed for the forward’s return to the Nou Camp.

The European transfer window remains open up until September 2, and PSG could now make a move to sign Eriksen in the final days of the window.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted the uncertainty surrounding the playmaker’s future has contributed to an unsettled start to the season for his side, whilst chairman Daniel Levy is thought to prefer the idea of cashing-in on Eriksen now, rather than risk losing the player on a free transfer next summer.

The report also suggests Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, also previously linked with Manchester United and Tottenham, is also being considered by the Ligue 1 side.