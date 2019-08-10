Paris Saint-Germain, PSG, have informed Barcelona what it would take to secure the signing of Neymar Jr this summer, according to Goal.
After originally insisting on €222million (£200m), the Ligue 1 champions would now consider an offer that includes Philippe Coutinho, Nelson Semedo and a cash payment of around €50m (£47m).
Coutinho has been deemed surplus to requirements by Barca since their acquisition of Antoine Griezmann, while Semedo shares the team’s right-back role with Sergi Roberto.
Neymar is keen on a return to Camp Nou and is yet to play for the Parisians in pre-season.
The Brazilian also did not feature in the 2-1 Trophee des Champions victory over Rennes on August 3 because of suspension.
PSG begin their league campaign on Sunday with a home match against Nimes. However, it is unknown if Neymar will participate in the match.