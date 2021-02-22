



Paris Saint-Germain are making a move for Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero.

Off contract in June, the 32-year-old is yet to inform City whether he will be staying next season. The Argentine is now free to discuss pre-contract terms with any foreign club.





And La Sexta’s José Alvarez reported on El Chiringuito that PSG have made contact.

PSG expect to lose Moise Kean back to parent club Everton at the end of the season and see Aguero as an ideal replacement.

A move to Paris would see the veteran team up with countryman Mauro Icardi in attack.