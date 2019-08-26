<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed Kylian Mbappe’s injury, the French attacker sustained injury along with Edinson Cavani in the clash against clash Toulouse on Sunday.

Cavani was forced off in the 14th minute of the clash while Mbappe sustained a second half with a thigh problem.

Not what PSG fans want to see. Mbappe grimacing as he clutches his left hamstring. pic.twitter.com/ZSNUuySqXt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 25, 2019

The Uruguayan striker was replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the Cameroonian broke the deadlock, before an own goal from Mathieu Goncalves, Angel di Maria missed a penalty, but Choupo-Moting’s second goal and a Marquinhos header ensured PSG had a comfortable win.

Mbappe will now miss the next four weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury on Sunday.