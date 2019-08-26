Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says he would buy Kylian Mbappe immediately if the German giants could afford the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed Kylian Mbappe’s injury, the French attacker sustained injury along with Edinson Cavani in the clash against clash Toulouse on Sunday.

Cavani was forced off in the 14th minute of the clash while Mbappe sustained a second half with a thigh problem.

The Uruguayan striker was replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the Cameroonian broke the deadlock, before an own goal from Mathieu Goncalves, Angel di Maria missed a penalty, but Choupo-Moting’s second goal and a Marquinhos header ensured PSG had a comfortable win.

Mbappe will now miss the next four weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury on Sunday.

