Paris Saint-Germain have officially completed the signing of Inter outcast Mauro Icardi.
Icardi joins the club on a season-long loan deal, with a reported option to buy for €70m included.
The 26-year-old was considered surplus to requirements at Inter – alongside Radja Nainggolan – following the arrival of Antonio Conte.
And after moves to Juventus and Napoli fell through, the striker will play his football in Ligue 1 this season.
Icardi becomes PSG’s second signing of the day after Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
