Mauro Icardi will not be joining Monaco, the Inter striker's wife and agent Wanda Nara has insisted.

Paris Saint-Germain have officially completed the signing of Inter outcast Mauro Icardi.

Icardi joins the club on a season-long loan deal, with a reported option to buy for €70m included.

The 26-year-old was considered surplus to requirements at Inter – alongside Radja Nainggolan – following the arrival of Antonio Conte.

And after moves to Juventus and Napoli fell through, the striker will play his football in Ligue 1 this season.

Icardi becomes PSG’s second signing of the day after Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories