Paris Saint-Germain have signed Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund, the French side announced on Tuesday.

Diallo moves to the Parc des Princes in a €32 million (£29m/$36m) deal, ending his stay in the Bundesliga after just one season.

The centre-back joined Dortmund from Mainz ahead of the 2018-19 season and made 28 Bundesliga appearances in his only campaign for the club.

Formally a part of the Monaco academy, the French defender now moves to rivals PSG to add a bit of youth to the club’s backline.