<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly initiated talks with Max Allegri over replacing Thomas Tuchel next season, according to a report in France.

PSG are top of Ligue 1 and are in the quarter finals of the Champions League, however it’s believed that the club aren’t happy with the German coach, and want to make a change for next season.





According to French website Foot Mercato, the Parisian club would like former Juventus and Milan coach Allegri to take over from Tuchel next season.

Sporting director Leonardo is a known admirer of Allegri, and would supposedly like the 52-year-old to become coach.

Allegri won four domestic doubles with Juventus in his five-year stint with the Bianconeri, and also took the side to two Champions League finals.