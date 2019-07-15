<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Abdou Diallo.

The defender will leave Borussia Dortmund after the clubs reportedly agreed a fee.

According to L’Équipe, PSG will pay €32m for the Frenchman.

Diallo, who has been at Dortmund for just one season, spent time at left-back last season due to an injury crisis at the Westfalenstadion.

However, the arrival of Mats Hummels has left his place in the side under threat.

Dortmund kicked off their US tour on Sunday but Diallo was not included in the travelling squad.

According to the report, the 23-year-old will sign a five-year contract in the French capital.