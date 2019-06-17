<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists that their talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe wilI still play for the club next season despite the France star’s strong link to Laliga giants Real Madrid where Zinedine Zidane is currently recruiting in his quest to build a new crack squad.

Real Madrid have been up hunting for Mbappe’s signature since the player hinted that he’d like to take on a new challenge, but Al-Khelaifi is adamant on frustrating the move.

Al-Khelaifi wants Mbappe to get that fresh challenge at PSG rather than elsewhere and he believes that he has plugged the necessary plugs and the player will be happy again playing for the club next season.

“He wants to be more involved in the PSG project, to grow with the team, the club,” A-Khelaifi told France Football.

“I explained to him that you do not ask for responsibility, you go and get it. Sometimes, you have to take it.

“I am not 100 per cent sure, but 200 per cent sure that he will be here next season!”

Mbappe has spent two seasons at PSG, amassing 46 goals in Ligue 1.

Al-Khelaifi is also planning to change PSG transfer policy which will aim at recruiting players who will be loyal to the club for an appreciable period..

“I don’t want any more stars, in the bad sense of the word,” he said.

“We will make magnificent signings who have an exemplary mentality.

“I want players that are ready to give their all to defend the honour of (wearing) the shirt and that fit the club’s project.

“Those that don’t want to or don’t understand, we’re talking about it.

“Of course, there are contracts that they must respect, but the current priority is our project.”

And on Neymar’s future at PSG which has been speculated about so much in the media with Real Madrid and Barcelona said to be in race to sign the Brazilian, Al-Khelaifi responds tartly.

“Nobody forced him to sign here. Nobody pushed him into it. He came knowing that he’d fit into a project,” Al-Khelaifi said.