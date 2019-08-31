<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Le Parisien (h/t Sun) claims that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen.

The Dane is out of a contract at the end of the season and the report claims that PSG could bid £90m for the 27-year-old.

Eriksen has featured in all three of our games this season and is considered as one of the most creative players in the Premier League.

The former Ajax midfielder is also one of the most hardworking on the pitch but has spoken of taking up a new challenge.

PSG are seeking a replacement for Neymar as the Brazilian is linked with a sensational return to Barcelona, and could also move for Paulo Dybala or Ousmane Dembele, according to the report.

The Parisians want a big name to be signed on short notice (h/t Sun), and Eriksen is one of the biggest names on the transfer market.

Eriksen has been linked with a move all summer but has remained at Tottenham till now.

The transfer deadline is a couple of days away, and getting £90m for the Dane at this point of the window would be a great bit of business.

Eriksen can leave for nothing at the end of this season while he can negotiate with foreign clubs from January.

It would be a blow to lose the Dane, however, selling him to a non-Premier League club for a huge sum now is better than letting him leave for free.