<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain avenged their Coupe de France final defeat with a 2-1 victory Rennes on Saturday in Shenzhen.

Goals from Kylian Mbappé and Ángel Di María cancelled out a first-half Adrien Hunou to clinch the Trophée des Champions for Les Parisiens.

Rennes took the lead after 13 minutes when cross into the box from Benjamin Bourigeaud found Hunou criminally unmarked in the box and he finished well past Alphonse Areola.

That lead lasted until the 56th minute, when a ball over the top from Marquinhos picked out Pablo Sarabia and the Spaniard squared for Mbappé to tap into the empty net.

And PSG then took the lead when Ángel Di María found the net with a perfectly placed free-kick in the 73rd minute.

The result sets Thomas Tuchel’s side up nicely for next Sunday’s Ligue 1 opener at home to Nîmes.