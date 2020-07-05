



Paris Saint-Germain want Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, according to report.

The Daily Express says the Ligue 1 Champions are monitoring Bellerin situation and could leave the Emirate Stadium in the summer having spent nine years with the Gunners.

Bellerin’s place in the Arsenal line up is under threat Southampton loanee Cedric Soares who has been signed on permanent deal of four years.





Bellerin has been on the radar of top European clubs with Paris Saint-Germain leading the race, the 25-year-old star struggled with a lot of injuries in recent times but he is still considered as one of the best right-backs as Juventus and Bayern Munich are also keen on signing the Spanish international.