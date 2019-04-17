<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris St-Germain missed the chance to win the Ligue 1 title at the third attempt as they lost 3-2 to Nantes.

Thomas Tuchel’s side drew 2-2 with Strasbourg and lost 5-1 to Lille in their last two games when they could have clinched the title.

Dani Alves’ stunning long-range strike gave PSG the lead in the 19th minute.

But Diego Carlos struck twice, either side of Majeed Waris’ goal, with Metehan Guclu netting a late consolation goal for PSG.

Kalifa Coulibaly could have scored Nantes’ fourth but missed an open goal with Gianluigi Buffon well out of his area.

PSG are still 17 points clear of second-placed Lille with six games remaining and can win their sixth title in seven seasons if they beat Monaco on Sunday.

They can also win the double when they face Rennes in the Coupe de France final on 27 April.