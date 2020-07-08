



AC Milan great Paolo Maldini admitted on Tuesday he is unsure if he will still be at the club as technical director next season.

There have been multiple reports in the Italian media that Milan are looking to replace coach Stefano Pioli with Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

When asked about his own future, former captain Maldini told DAZN ahead of Milan’s game against Serie A leaders Juventus: “None of this is new.

“I don’t know if there will be room for me at Milan in the future. I just want to reach the end of the season in a positive way, as we still have a lot of games to play and can do good things, then we can decide on our future.”





Milan are unbeaten in five matches in all competitions since the resumption of the Italian season following the coronavirus pandemic, but still only sit seventh in the top-flight table.

“It’s a difficult question,” said the 52-year-old Maldini when asked if he wants to stay with Milan.

“My bond with Milan will never be up for debate.”

Maldini is Milan’s all-time record appearance maker with 902, playing for the seven-time European champions from his debut in January 1985 to his retirement aged 41 in 2009.