Legendary AC Milan and Italian defender Paolo Maldini has revealed he is still suffering from coronavirus three weeks after testing positive.

Maldini felt the first symptoms of the disease on March 5 and revealed three weeks ago that both him and his son Daniel had tested positive for it.

Maldini told AS: “It is hard to start again, today I tried to do something else in the gym, after ten minutes I was dead. And not because I was 52 years old.”

This is despite Maldini suggesting two weeks ago that he was in a good position after recovering from the illness.

He told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera: “I am feeling well, the worst has passed already. I still have a bit of a dry cough. I’ve lost my taste and smell, hopefully I’ll come back.





“It was like a slightly uglier flu. But it’s not a normal flu. I know my body. An athlete knows himself.

“The pains are particularly strong. And then it feels like a squeeze in your chest… it’s a new virus. The body fights against an enemy it doesn’t know.”

Maldini also explained how the virus had impacted him and how he felt.

He added: “I felt the first symptoms on Thursday, March 5. (There was) pain in the joints and muscles. I never had a fever that was higher than 38.5 degrees.

“The next day, Friday, I was supposed to go to Milanello (AC Milan’s training ground), and I stayed home. I also missed Milan-Genoa.

“I only treated myself with tachipirin. I didn’t take anti-virals because I never had breathing difficulties.”