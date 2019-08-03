<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rave of the moment in Greece, Chuba Akpom has become a subject of bidding war among West Ham, Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz in the current transfer window as they seek to prize him away from PAOK Thessaloniki.

Akpom won the Greek League and the cup double with PAOK last season in his debut season with the club after he joined the club permanently from Arsenal.

He will be left with only a season more on his contract with PAOK at the end of the current season and even though the Greek club will like to keep him, they will not also hesitate to cash in on him.

Feelers from PAOK informed that the Nigerian born player will be available for 6 million pounds.

Akpom representative, Emeka Obasi told SportingLife.ng that his client will be open for a return to England or to go to Germany if a deal is struck.

He also opined that Akpom will like to continue his learning curve in Greece if he is unable to move to another club until the end of the transfer window.

“We are studying the proposals from West Ham United, Frankfurt and Main who have signified intention to sign our client,” Obasi told SportingLife.

“He will fancy a return to the EPL and England if West Ham makes their inquiries firm with an acceptable bid before the end of the transfer window on August 8. He is also not foreclosing a move to Germany where Frankfurt and Mainz have also indicated interest.

“We are going to review everything before the end of the transfer window. It is a win-win situation for both parties because he will be left with a season on his contract at the end of the season. No matter how good he is for them they know it won’t be profitable he leaves on a free transfer at the end of his contract.”

Akpom scored for goals for PAOK in their last friendly game win.