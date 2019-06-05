<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two people will appear in court over the publication of a photo of Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala in a mortuary.

Sherry Bray, 48, of Corsham, Wiltshire, will face three counts of computer misuse, perverting the course of justice, and sending an indecent/offensive message.

Christopher Ashford, 62, from nearby Calne, will face six counts of computer misuse.

They are both due to appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 10 July.

Police began an investigation earlier this year after an image was posted on Twitter and circulated extensively on social media.

It is understood to show Sala’s torso, with a distinctive tattoo on his arm, mid-examination.

Sala, 28, had just signed for Cardiff City, for a club record fee of £15m, when the private plane he was travelling in crashed into the English Channel north of Guernsey on 21 January.

The Argentinian’s body was recovered from the wreckage of the plane on 6 February.

Anthony Johns, senior lawyer for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Following a careful review of the evidence provided to me by Wiltshire Police, I have authorised the police to summons Sherry Bray to appear in court where she will be formally charged with three offences of computer misuse, perverting the course of public justice and sending an indecent/offensive message.

“I have also authorised Wiltshire Police to summons Christopher Ashford to appear in court where he will be formally charged with six offences of computer misuse.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”