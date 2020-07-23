



SC Paderborn 07 have confirmed that they have received summer transfer offers from clubs in Turkey who are interested in snapping up Nigerian international, Jamilu Collins.

Collins was an absolute top performer after playing all 34 second division games with Paderborn earning promotion into the German Bundesliga after the 2018/19 season.

The Super Eagles defender was also a regular for the club this season in the Bundesliga in which he made 30 appearances in the German top-flight despite Paderborn suffering relegation.





His brilliant performances for Paderborn have led to numerous transfer offers coming for the 25-year-old as the summer window is set to kick off fully for serious business.

After a move to England failed, clubs from Turkey knocked on the door and submitted offers for the Nigerian international who has 14 caps for the West African country.

Paderborn have revealed that they do not want to put any obstacles in the way of Collins whose contract expires in 2021 as they must generate millions in transfer income this summer.