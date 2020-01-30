<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Villarreal have completed the signing of Paco Alcácer from Borussia Dortmund.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the striker has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at Estadio de la Cerámica and joins in a club-record deal worth €23m.

Alcácer began his career at Valencia, where he played 124 games, scoring 43 goals.





From there he went to FC Barcelona, where he played 50 games and scored 15 goals before his move to to Germany.

At Borussia Dortmund he enjoyed the best scoring spell of his career, playing 47 matches and scoring 26 goals.

The Spain international will be hoping to keep that up with the Yellow Submarine, where he will wear the number 17 shirt.