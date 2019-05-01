<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta has signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at the London Stadium until 2020.

The 34-year-old Argentina international joined the Hammers on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2017, making 65 appearances across all competitions since.

Zabaleta, who is a two-time Premier League winner, will spend a third season at West Ham after both parties agreed to trigger an option to extend his deal for a further season.

“It’s great news and I’m so happy,” the defender told the club’s website. “I’m enjoying my time at West Ham and I’ve got so much respect and so much passion for this profession.

“I’m still enjoying it and it’s made me feel I can go for another year.

“I just want to focus on what we’re doing at the club and with the team this season and be ready to go again next season, because I just want to enjoy every single moment.”

A statement from the Hammers said: “Everyone at West Ham United is looking forward to continue working with Pablo, a consummate professional on and off the field.

“He is a leader, an inspiration to all and fully committed to the club.”