Former Argentina and Manchester City star Pablo Zabaleta has urged the Albiceleste to come up with their A game against a strong Super Eagles side ahead of Tuesday’s crucial Group D 2018 FIFA World Cup clash in Saint Petersburg.

Argentina have been very poor so far at this summer’s World Cup as they are currently bottom of Group D with just one point from two matches.

They were held to a surprise 1-1 draw against Iceland before suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Croatia.

However, they can still progress into the round of 16 provided they beat the Super Eagles and Iceland fail to secure a heavy win against Croatia.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Zabaleta said the two-time World Cup winners are still in with a shout.

“We still have a chance though,” Zabaleta said.

“Nigeria is a strong team but the players need to turn up. With the quality we have up front you expect us to score goals.”

He however berated head coach Jorge Sampaoli for the team’s poor performance, labelling him clueless.

“Jorge Sampaoli has made mistakes in selections. In the game against Iceland it wasn’t a great game. He played four at the back with two defensive midfielders against a side who defended the whole game behind the ball,” he added.

“We lacked creativity around Messi in the 18 yard box: the transition from back to front is too slow sometimes. Against Croatia we switched to three at the back; new players, new formations. The manager doesn’t know what he’s doing.”